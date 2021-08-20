Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How Standard Bank grew its interim earnings

Business Day TV spoke to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the bank’s interim results

20 August 2021 - 07:49 Business Day TV
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Standard Bank has posted a 52% jump in interim headline earnings due to low interest rates and a pickup in client activity.

The performance supported a dividend increase of 50%.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala for more detail on the results.

Standard Bank set to unveil major new growth strategy

The bank is set to open outlets at Pick n Pay branches and will announce new plans on Friday
Companies
1 day ago

Standard Bank bets on scale to keep rivals at bay

CEO Sim Tshabalala says  scale will help it ward off ‘formidable’ competitors such as Absa
Companies
10 hours ago

Absa eyes Standard Bank’s dominance in lucrative corporate banking business

Interim CEO Jason Quinn wants to grow Absa's corporate and investment banking division now that the Barclays unbundling is complete
Companies
3 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Checkers pilots SA’s first cashierless grocery ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Emira Property Fund on the rebound
Companies / Property
3.
Standard Bank bets on scale to keep rivals at bay
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Emira opts for lucrative US properties
Companies / Property
5.
Standard Bank set to unveil major new growth ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.