WATCH: How Standard Bank grew its interim earnings
Business Day TV spoke to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the bank’s interim results
20 August 2021 - 07:49
Standard Bank has posted a 52% jump in interim headline earnings due to low interest rates and a pickup in client activity.
The performance supported a dividend increase of 50%.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala for more detail on the results.
