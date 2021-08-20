Companies

WATCH: Higher gold price makes Gold Fields’ interim results shine

Business Day TV spoke to Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith about the miner’s results

20 August 2021 - 07:55 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Higher gold prices and a rise in production helped Gold Fields more than double its interim earnings and raise its dividend payout by a third.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Chris Griffith for more detail.

