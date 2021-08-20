News Leader
WATCH: Higher gold price makes Gold Fields’ interim results shine
Business Day TV spoke to Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith about the miner’s results
20 August 2021 - 07:55
Higher gold prices and a rise in production helped Gold Fields more than double its interim earnings and raise its dividend payout by a third.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Chris Griffith for more detail.
