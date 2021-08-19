News Leader
WATCH: Why Curro did not pay a dividend
Business Day TV spoke to Curro CEO Andries Greyling about the company’s interim results
19 August 2021 - 07:45
Curro has decided to keep cash on hand and not declare an interim dividend.
The move will help bolster its balance sheet as the effects of Covid-19 remain unpredictable, the company says.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Andries Greyling for more detail
