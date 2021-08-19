Companies DAVID SHAPIRO: Life in New York still subdued but Boston buzzing again BL PREMIUM

The joy of sitting outside, on a hot summer’s evening in Boston, stress-free, joking with my daughter, son-in-law, wife and two teenage grandchildren over cheese, crackers and a glass of wine made me grasp how much the Covid-19 lockdown had shattered the highpoints in one’s life — and in my case, some low-points — that cement family relationships, and create the reminiscences that are passed down from one generation to another.

Over the past 18 months, I realised that I had not been able to grieve my brother’s death with friends and relatives, nor celebrate my grandson’s bar mitzvah, my wife’s 70th birthday, my 50th wedding anniversary and the launch of my son’s book in Sydney...