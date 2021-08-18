Companies Curro holds on to dividend, but reports pupil growth Pupil numbers rose 7.2% to 66,167 during the six months to end-June, but the group remains cautious about payouts to shareholders BL PREMIUM

Private education group Curro says 7% pupil growth in its first half to end-June underscores the credibility of what it is offering parents and pupils, but the group has opted to hold on to dividends as Covid-19 and its effects remain unpredictable.

Curro, majority owned by SA investment heavyweight PSG Group, said on Wednesday its average learner numbers for the first half increased by 7.2% to 66,167, helping to lift revenue 12% to R1.78bn...