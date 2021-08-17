WATCH: What the new IPCC AR6 report means for SA

The sixth UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report released last week concludes that global reliance on fossil fuels is causing the earth’s surface temperature to rise at a faster pace than in centuries.

The report comes shortly before the Global Climate Change Summit in November. The updated IPCC survey says that huge cuts in carbon are now needed if worse-case scenarios are to be avoided by mid-century. The combination of the IPCC report, the pending global summit and the presidential commission is likely to put additional pressure on the public and private sectors to take more meaningful steps to tackle climate change.

Michael Avery spoke to forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Barbara Creecy; Mandy Rambharos, head of Eskom’s Just Energy Transition Office; and NBI CEO Joanne Yawitch.