Companies

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: What the new IPCC AR6 report means for SA

Michael Avery and a panel discuss the recently released Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report

17 August 2021 - 08:52 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/PETER ANDREWS
Picture: REUTERS/PETER ANDREWS

The sixth UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report released last week concludes that global reliance on fossil fuels is causing the earth’s surface temperature to rise at a faster pace than in centuries.

The report comes shortly before the Global Climate Change Summit in November. The updated IPCC survey says that huge cuts in carbon are now needed if worse-case scenarios are to be avoided by mid-century. The combination of the IPCC report, the pending global summit and the presidential commission is likely to put additional pressure on the public and private sectors to take more meaningful steps to tackle climate change.

Michael Avery spoke to forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Barbara Creecy; Mandy Rambharos, head of Eskom’s Just Energy Transition Office; and NBI CEO Joanne Yawitch.

IDC under scrutiny for funding Limpopo coal project

A case study has criticised the use of public funds for a colliery it concludes will worsen SA’s contribution to global warming
National
1 month ago

Pipeline of green projects could plug SA power gap

More than 180 projects would offer a substantial contribution to the grid and speed up decarbonisation
National
1 month ago

Ramaphosa’s climate commission recommends faster decarbonisation

Report asks for faster decommissioning of Eskom coal plants
National
1 month ago

Dependence on Eskom puts SA exports at risk from EU carbon tax

Firms that decarbonise faster will be the rising stars of the next decade, says asset manager
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Debt-ridden Tongaat may finally be in a position ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Property executive Sam Hackner: kind, clever and ...
Companies / Property
3.
Absa eyes Standard Bank’s dominance in lucrative ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sasol shares fall despite ‘watershed year’
Companies / Energy
5.
Another rough day for Naspers as it implements ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.