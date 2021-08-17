News Leader
WATCH: Can Sasol sustain its recovery?
Business Day TV talks to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler about the company’s interim results
17 August 2021 - 07:57
Chemicals and energy group Sasol is back in the black. The group has reported half-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) of R39.53, from a loss of R11.50 previously.
The improvement is thanks to cost-saving measures and a higher oil price during the period.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler about whether the performance can be sustained.
