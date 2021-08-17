Companies

WATCH: Can Sasol sustain its recovery?

Business Day TV talks to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler about the company’s interim results

17 August 2021 - 07:57 Business Day TV
Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Chemicals and energy group Sasol is back in the black. The group has reported half-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) of R39.53, from a loss of R11.50 previously.

The improvement is thanks to cost-saving measures and a higher oil price during the period.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler about whether the performance can be sustained.

Business Day TV talks to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler about the company's interim results

Sasol shares fall despite ‘watershed year’

Chemicals and energy group is in much better shape than a year ago when market collapsed
1 day ago

Sasol back in the black on higher oil and chemical prices

Full-year headline earnings per share are expected to be as much as R41
1 week ago

Sasol pipeline sale may hold opportunity for SA gas

Two government entities wielding greatest power on the Mozambique pipeline company board could have positive implications for the industry
2 weeks ago

