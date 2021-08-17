Companies

IKEA to sell renewable energy to households in Sweden

World’s largest furniture brand keen to ‘make electricity from sustainable sources more accessible and affordable for all’

17 August 2021 - 17:28 Anna Ringstrom
The Swedish furniture giant Ikea in the centre of Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU
 IKEA, the world’s biggest furniture brand, is branching out into selling renewable energy to households, starting with home market Sweden in September.

Ingka Group, owner of most IKEA stores worldwide, said households would be able to buy affordable renewable electricity from solar and wind parks, and track their usage through an app.

Ingka’s partner Svea Solar, which produces solar panels for IKEA, will buy the electricity on Nordic power exchange Nord Pool and resell it without surcharge. Households will pay a fixed monthly fee plus a variable rate. 

IKEA, which also sells solar panels for households in 11 markets, said those buyers would be able to track their own production in the app and sell back surplus electricity.

Jonas Carlehed, head of sustainability at IKEA Sweden, said he hoped to roll out the new renewable energy offer and IKEA’s solar panel offering to all markets.

“We want to make electricity from sustainable sources more accessible and affordable for all,” the company said in a statement.

“IKEA wants to build the biggest renewable energy movement together with co-workers, customers and partners around the world, to help tackle climate change together.”

Ingka said the plan was to offer electricity from solar and wind parks of up to  five years old to encourage the building of more parks.

IKEA aims to be “climate positive” by 2030, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than is emitted by the entire IKEA value chain, from raw material production to customers’ disposal of their furniture.

Carlehed said in an interview that he saw the renewable energy offer to customers as contributing to reaching that target as well as being a potential new revenue stream.

“It will contribute indirectly (to the target). The link is that our customers’ use of our products account for about 20% of IKEA’s total climate footprint from appliances, lighting and electronics such as speakers and so on.”

Reuters

GRAY MAGUIRE: SA still needs a climate change handout before vowing to help itself

Yet the country is the 14th worst carbon emitter and has copious financial access to renewable energy
Opinion
3 hours ago

Green energy sector mourns loss of visionary leader Ntombifuthi Ntuli

Ntuli built strong bridges throughout the energy sector, founded on her sound logic and ability to see the bigger picture
National
2 days ago

Power producer dispute with Zim utility awaits arbitration decision

IPPs are a key part of the solution to the country’s energy shortages but investor-friendly policies are crucial to secure funding
World
1 day ago
