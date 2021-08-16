News Leader
WATCH: Thungela Resources delivers first set of results
Business Day TV spoke to Thungela CEO July Ndlovu about the company’s interim results
16 August 2021 - 07:20
Coal producer Thungela Resources has reported for the first time as an independent company after being spun off from Anglo American.
The group reported profit of R351m and, if all goes well, it could pay a dividend at the end of the year.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Thungela CEO July Ndlovu for more detail.
