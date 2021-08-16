Companies

WATCH: Thungela Resources delivers first set of results

Business Day TV spoke to Thungela CEO July Ndlovu about the company’s interim results

16 August 2021 - 07:20 Business Day TV
Greenside Colliery: One of the assets that will go from Anglo American to Thungela Resources. Picture: ANGLO AMERICAN/PHILIP MOSTERT
Greenside Colliery: One of the assets that will go from Anglo American to Thungela Resources. Picture: ANGLO AMERICAN/PHILIP MOSTERT

Coal producer Thungela Resources has reported for the first time as an independent company after being spun off from Anglo American.

The group reported profit of R351m and, if all goes well, it could pay a dividend at the end of the year.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Thungela CEO July Ndlovu for more detail.

