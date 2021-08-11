COMPANY COMMENT
Cut the call centre queue to clinch clients
There may be something for mobile operators to learn from their comrades in the fibre industry
11 August 2021 - 16:58
In an age where technology has largely levelled the playing field across many industries, customer service may be the differentiator that sets companies apart.
Customer service refers to the “act of supporting and advocating for customers in their discovery, use, optimisation and troubleshooting of a product or service”. This is according to customer services specialist company Zendesk. The mere existence of companies such as Zendesk or Dimension Data’s Merchants unit demonstrates the need for great customer service. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now