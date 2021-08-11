Companies COMPANY COMMENT CNA business rescue practitioners should read the Companies Act The ailing stationery firm is in breach of the law after failing to post a notice about its status on its website BL PREMIUM

After all the bad publicity surrounding stationery retailer CNA’s business rescue, the process to save the ailing firm has to be above board and ensure all have confidence in it.

Before it was placed into business rescue and with unpaid bills mounting, directors of the retailer disagreed about the way forward and minority shareholder Benjamin Trisk was asked to step down from his CEO position...