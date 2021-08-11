AdvTech sees hard-hit divisions returning to profit
The private education group expects headline earnings to rise at least a third in its half-year to June
11 August 2021 - 14:58
Private education group AdvTech expects headline earnings to rise at least a third in its half-year to June, with its battered resourcing division in SA and schools in the rest of Africa managing to return to profit.
Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in SA, are expected to rise by between 34% and 39% to end-June, a rise of up to R84m, the group said in a trading statement...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now