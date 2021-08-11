Companies AdvTech sees hard-hit divisions returning to profit The private education group expects headline earnings to rise at least a third in its half-year to June BL PREMIUM

Private education group AdvTech expects headline earnings to rise at least a third in its half-year to June, with its battered resourcing division in SA and schools in the rest of Africa managing to return to profit.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in SA, are expected to rise by between 34% and 39% to end-June, a rise of up to R84m, the group said in a trading statement...