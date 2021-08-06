Companies Absa and Standard Bank flag strong earnings recovery The two lenders both predict a strong first-half recovery after the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020

Absa and Standard Bank said they expect a strong earnings growth in their fiscal first-half results to be published later in August in a sign the two lenders are recovering from the unprecedented devastation caused by Covid-19 in 2020.

Standard Bank said earnings per share (EPS) for the six months to end-June are expected to be between 190% and 210% higher than the year-earlier period, when earnings came in at 236.7c a share. In the first half of 2021, Standard Bank forecasts EPS to be between 686.4c and 733.8c a share, according to a trading update published on Friday...