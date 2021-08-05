JSE notes its earnings dropped by a quarter
The company says its performance was affected by lower revenue in the equity and bond markets
05 August 2021 - 15:54
The JSE has reported a drop in earnings of at least a fifth for the half year to June, owing to lower bond-market takings, fluctuations in the local currency and lower interest during the Covid-19 pandemic period.
On Thursday, the exchange said revenue for the period dropped 6% to R1.242bn, compared to R1.324bn in the previous comparative period. ..
