Hammerson needs to muscle up to buy Capco The company should make an offer for Capital & Counties, the owner of London's Covent Garden

Hammerson, one of the UK’s largest landlords, needs to be bold in the final third of 2021 and make an offer for Capital & Counties (Capco), the owner of London’s Covent Garden.

Both these companies have been through two black swan events in the past five years — Brexit and then Covid-19 — and both have survived the chaos...