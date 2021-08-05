Companies COMPANY COMMENT An education for educators China’s government says it does not want foreign capital invested in education platforms BL PREMIUM

Could China’s recent declaration, compelling online educators to be nonprofit entities, steer other countries to consider or even implement similar regulations?

The crash of Chinese technology stocks in the last few weeks, after mounting pressure from regulators, has been well documented. The country has been cracking down on technology companies since the end of 2020 when a $37bn (R550bn) listing of Jack Ma’s Ant Group was cancelled...