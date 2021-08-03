News Leader
WATCH: PMI plunges to weakest level in 14 months
Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the health of SA’s manufacturing sector
03 August 2021 - 08:08
Absa’s purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to a 14-month low in July, highlighting the effect of stricter lockdown measures associated with the third wave of Covid-19, as well as the fallout of recent violent protests.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke about the data.
