WATCH: PMI plunges to weakest level in 14 months

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the health of SA’s manufacturing sector

03 August 2021 - 08:08 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MOOV STOCK

Absa’s purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to a 14-month low in July, highlighting the effect of stricter lockdown measures associated with the third wave of Covid-19, as well as the fallout of recent violent protests.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke about the data.

Or listen to the full audio:

Absa PMI plunges to weakest level in 14 months

Headline PMI suffered a record single month fall of almost 14 points in July, as it slid to 43.5 index points
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Violence to start showing up in data

The effect of rioting will be seen in vehicle sales and the manufacturing numbers for July
Global markets lift as risk appetite increase

Earlier in the session, Chinese stocks rebounded after a sell-off caused by Beijing's regulatory crackdown
WATCH: SA’s manufacturing-sector recovery loses steam

Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about SA’s manufacturing sector
