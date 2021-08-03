Investors fret nothing is safe in China crackdown as Naspers sheds R100bn
Naspers shares fall as much as 7%, the most in a week, following Tencent’s drop in Hong Kong after criticism from China
03 August 2021 - 11:11
Naspers’s sell-off returned with a vengeance on Tuesday, shaving R100bn off its market value after China’s scathing criticism of the online gaming industry sparked worries Tencent’s popular games could be swept into a tech industry regulatory crackdown.
Shares in Naspers, which owns a 29% stake in Tencent, slumped more than 7%, following in the footsteps of Tencent after state-owned Xinhua news agency denounced the sector that is pivotal to bottom lines in the industry, likening it to historically loaded “opium”. ..
