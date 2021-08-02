Many underinsured small businesses are still not open
Unrest in July leaves small operations R16bn out of pocket
02 August 2021 - 19:55
Small businesses need R16bn funding to recover after having stock looted in the recent wave of unrest, according to non-profit organisation Beyond Covid-19 whose survey found two thirds of looted small businesses did not have insurance.
The organisation was formed to help small business recover from the impact of lockdowns and the Covid-19 pandemic. It surveyed 1,070 businesses about the effect of the rioting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng on their premises and found more than a third had all their stock looted. ..
