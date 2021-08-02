Companies Many underinsured small businesses are still not open Unrest in July leaves small operations R16bn out of pocket

Small businesses need R16bn funding to recover after having stock looted in the recent wave of unrest, according to non-profit organisation Beyond Covid-19 whose survey found two thirds of looted small businesses did not have insurance.

The organisation was formed to help small business recover from the impact of lockdowns and the Covid-19 pandemic. It surveyed 1,070 businesses about the effect of the rioting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng on their premises and found more than a third had all their stock looted. ..