Companies

HSBC profit doubles as it releases loan provisions

Adjusted second-quarter earnings rocket from a year earlier to $5.56bn, topping analysts’ estimates of $4.73bn

02 August 2021 - 11:09 Harry Wilson and Ambereen Choudhury
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID

HSBC Holdings joined its British peers in releasing loan provisions that it booked in the early stages of the pandemic, boosting earnings that easily beat estimates.

Europe’s biggest lender said adjusted second-quarter profit doubled from a year earlier to $5.56bn, topping analysts’ estimates of $4.73bn. The London-based bank also cut back further on its bad debt provisions, saying the global economy is starting to emerge from the worst effects of the pandemic, according to a statement on Monday.

The improved credit outlook prompted the bank to pay an interim dividend of 7c a share, after the Bank of England removed curbs on cash payouts last month. The bank said it expects to meet its target of paying out 40%-55% of earnings in dividends this year.

In April, HSBC began to release credit provisions it had piled up in the early stages of the Covid-19 outbreak, saying the outlook for UK borrowers in particular was improving after more than a year of pandemic turmoil.

“We definitely feel more confident,” CFO Ewen Stevenson said on Bloomberg Television. “We will keep buybacks under review” together with dividends.

HSBC began a fresh restructuring this year that aims to refocus the bank on the Asian markets where it makes most of its money. The bank wants to manage more assets for the region’s wealthiest residents — a lucrative but highly competitive market. In May, HSBC sold 90 branches in the US, marking a retreat from mass-market banking in the country. Weeks later, the company completed the drawn-out disposal of its unprofitable French retail business.

“We have taken firm steps to define the future of our US and continental Europe businesses, and further enhanced our global wealth capabilities,” said CEO Noel Quinn in the statement.

HSBC joins rivals Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group over the past week in unwinding some of their preparations for a wave of bad loans during the pandemic. Banks have reported strengthening demand for home loans and low levels of impairments as Britons get back to work and leisure without restrictions.

HSBC is one of the biggest dividend payers in European banking, and after a year of restrictions is expected to set aside more than any of its rivals this year and next, according to estimates collated by Bloomberg Intelligence.

The bank posted higher costs on performance pay, even after it reduced headcount by 3,500 this year.

HSBC shares jumped 3.6% in early Hong Kong trading, and have gained 9.5% this year.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

UK court rules software tycoon Mike Lynch should be extradited to US

Autonomy founder accused of fraud in US over $11bn sale to Hewlett Packard
World
1 week ago

JPMorgan and Goldman test US brands in Britain

The UK’s market that  has proved tough to crack for foreign firms is dominated by domestic players
Companies
2 weeks ago

Democracy activist Ted Hui insists HSBC account for actions

The former Hong Kong legislator, who fled to Australia, wants to know why HSBC is continuing to freeze his bank accounts
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sasol pipeline sale may hold opportunity for SA ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Richard Spoor Inc in legal showdown with ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Call by committee chair to use embattled Rwanda ...
Companies / Mining
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Naspers claws back some of the ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
NEF pledges R150m to black industrialists
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

HSBC apologises after causing panic among customers in Hong Kong

Companies

HSBC flags ‘window of opportunity’ for SA policy reforms

Economy

Banks gear up for China-Hong Kong cross-border investment link

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.