News Leader
WATCH: Imperial Logistics makes good on its gateway to Africa strategy
Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about how the group is growing its African footprint
30 July 2021 - 08:47
Imperial Logistics is growing its African footprint.
The company has acquired J&J Group, an African-based transport company, for R4.4bn. The deal gives Imperial access to new regions and corridors on the continent.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee for more detail.
Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about how the group is growing its African footprint
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.