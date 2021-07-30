Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Imperial Logistics makes good on its gateway to Africa strategy

Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about how the group is growing its African footprint

30 July 2021 - 08:47 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PRASIT RODPHAN
Picture: 123RF/PRASIT RODPHAN

Imperial Logistics is growing its African footprint.

The company has acquired J&J Group, an African-based transport company, for R4.4bn. The deal gives Imperial access to new regions and corridors on the continent.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee for more detail.

Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about how the group is growing its African footprint

Imperial eyes R4.4bn takeover of Africa-focused J&J Group

Logistics group aims to build scale and consolidate its footprint on the continent
Companies
1 day ago

EDITOR’S NOTE: Slight comfort amid the alarm and despondency

In the middle of the unrest, Dubai-based DP World was seemingly dead set on acquiring Imperial Logistics
Companies
1 day ago

Pick of the Month: Grindrod

Recovery is under way and results, barring any further accountant dabbling, should please the market
Companies
1 day ago

Here’s the deal on M&A

The weak local economic conditions are fuelling an uptick in inbound deal-making activity, writes Pedro van Gaalen
Companies
1 day ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Google sued in UK over ‘exorbitant’ Play store ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Anglo American squarely behind Ramaphosa
Companies / Mining
3.
Woolworths sets new sustainability goals with an ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Edtech start-up becomes SA’s first billion-dollar ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Imperial eyes R4.4bn takeover of Africa-focused ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.