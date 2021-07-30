Companies

News Leader

WATCH: ArcelorMittal SA returns to profit

ArcelorMittal SA CEO Kobus Verster talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

30 July 2021 - 07:30 Business Day TV
ArcelorMittal SA operations. Photo: SUPPLIED
ArcelorMittal SA operations. Photo: SUPPLIED

ArcelorMittal SA is back in the black after steel prices surged during its six months to end-June.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Kobus Verster about the company’s interim performance.

ArcelorMittal SA CEO Kobus Verster talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

ArcelorMittal SA posts profit owing to higher steel prices

Average international steel prices rose 79% in dollar terms during the review period and 42% in rand terms
Companies
21 hours ago

ArcelorMittal SA back in the black with stellar results

Amsa CEO thinks the business is now at a point where it is sustainable
Companies
13 hours ago

Cashbuild enjoys sales boom as economy opens up after first hard lockdown

Group revenue for the year to end-June expected to be up 25% as transactions at pay points rise 23%
Companies
1 week ago

PETER BRUCE: To create jobs we need ... believe it or not ... employers

SA is driving industrial investors away with its protective tariffs
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Google sued in UK over ‘exorbitant’ Play store ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Anglo American squarely behind Ramaphosa
Companies / Mining
3.
Credit Suisse management lashed over Archegos ...
Companies
4.
Imperial eyes R4.4bn takeover of Africa-focused ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Edtech start-up becomes SA’s first billion-dollar ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.