News Leader
WATCH: ArcelorMittal SA returns to profit
ArcelorMittal SA CEO Kobus Verster talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
30 July 2021 - 07:30
ArcelorMittal SA is back in the black after steel prices surged during its six months to end-June.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Kobus Verster about the company’s interim performance.
ArcelorMittal SA CEO Kobus Verster talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.