Companies AVI increases selling prices to fend off high input costs The owner of footwear retailer Spitz, Five Roses tea and seafood company I&J said revenue will likely rise by a modest 0.5% in the year to June BL PREMIUM

Consumer goods group AVI said on Tuesday that it increased selling prices across most of its product categories to fend off high input costs largely caused by the weaker rand.

International soft commodity prices such as maize remain elevated, driven partly by drought in Brazil, while the opening up of the US economy has pushed up demand for maize, which is used in the production of petrol. ..