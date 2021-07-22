News Leader
WATCH: How EOH plans to help rebuild SA
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller talks to Business Day TV about the company’s relief efforts
22 July 2021 - 08:15
The business community has been working hand in hand with the government to try to rebuild the country after last week’s riots.
Business Day TV spoke to EOH CEO Stephen van Coller about some of the company’s initiatives
