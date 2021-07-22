Companies

WATCH: How EOH plans to help rebuild SA

EOH CEO Stephen van Coller talks to Business Day TV about the company’s relief efforts

22 July 2021 - 08:15 Business Day TV
Clean-up operations continue in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, after looting and rioting in the area. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL/SUNDAY TIMES
The business community has been working hand in hand with the government to try to rebuild the country after last week’s riots.

Business Day TV spoke to EOH CEO Stephen van Coller about some of the company’s initiatives

