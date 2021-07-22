Companies

WATCH: Business talks to Ramaphosa about SA’s recovery

Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia talks about recovery efforts within the business community

22 July 2021 - 07:36 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

In the wake of last week’s civil unrest, President Cyril Ramaphosa met the business community to discuss recovery efforts.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia for more detail.

