News Leader
WATCH: Business talks to Ramaphosa about SA’s recovery
Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia talks about recovery efforts within the business community
22 July 2021 - 07:36
In the wake of last week’s civil unrest, President Cyril Ramaphosa met the business community to discuss recovery efforts.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia for more detail.
Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia talks about recovery efforts within the business community
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.