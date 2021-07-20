Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How the riots will affect the vehicle market

Nissan SA MD Mike Whitfield talks to Business Day TV about how the riots and looting halted the group’s recent recovery

20 July 2021 - 08:08 Business Day TV
Mike Whitfield, chair of Nissan Africa South and MD of Nissan Egypt. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s new vehicle market has been steadily recovering from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but will the recent civil unrest that closed operations put the brakes on that recovery?

Business Day TV spoke to Nissan SA MD Mike Whitfield.

Or listen to the full audio:

