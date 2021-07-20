News Leader
WATCH: How the riots will affect the vehicle market
20 July 2021 - 08:08
SA’s new vehicle market has been steadily recovering from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but will the recent civil unrest that closed operations put the brakes on that recovery?
Business Day TV spoke to Nissan SA MD Mike Whitfield.
Nissan SA MD Mike Whitfield talks to Business Day TV about how the riots and looting halted the group’s recent recovery
Or listen to the full audio:
