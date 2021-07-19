BUSI MAVUSO: Unrest will deepen our already soaring inequality
Owners of small businesses might not return to hotspots, robbing township economies of investment
19 July 2021 - 17:31
What we’ve always understood about the Covid-19 pandemic is that it would expose the vulnerabilities of our society, none more so than inequality. Certainly it has been the most vulnerable, the youth and women, who have borne the brunt of damage caused by having had restrictions on economic activity for close to 480 days.
It is for this reason that the protests of the past week that spilt into criminality will prove so much more destructive for our society. Certainly it will deepen inequality that already existed in the country’s most populous provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...
