Companies

Apple’s instalment payment plan pushes competitors’ shares down

Apple will use Goldman Sachs — its partner since 2019 for the Apple Card credit card — as the lender for the loans

14 July 2021 - 12:42 Nivedita Balu, Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Byron Kaye
The Apple logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
The Apple logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Bengaluru/Sydney — Apple is working on a service that will let users pay for purchases in instalments, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, sending shares of Afterpay and other “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) companies sharply lower.

The US tech giant will use Goldman Sachs, its partner since 2019 for the Apple Card credit card, as the lender for the loans, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Australia-listed Afterpay, the country's biggest BNPL provider, slid close to 10% in Wednesday trading. Smaller rival Zip Co and Sezzle also fell sharply. Nasdaq-listed Affirm Holdings tumbled more than 14% on Tuesday before closing down 10.5%.

There was “no doubt the announcements ... would cause the share prices of APT (Afterpay) and Z1P (Zip) to fall ... but the new competition will take some time to play out”, said Jefferies analysts in a client note. They said BNPL penetration in the US was just 2% of online sales, suggesting there was room for growth.

The BNPL industry has boomed over the past year due to a pandemic-driven surge in online shopping. The trend has also attracted the attention of mainstream firms such as PayPal Holdings.

The prospect of going up against a company the size of Apple, as well as other likely entrants, would pose a major test to pure-play BNPL firms which have so far gone relatively unchallenged.

The Bloomberg report said Apple Pay users would be allowed to split their payments into four interest-free instalments, or across several months with interest.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment. Apple was not immediately available for comment.

Such an offering would rival similar services by Klarna, Afterpay, Zip’s Quadpay and Affirm in the US, the sector’s key growth market where competition is intense.

PayPal launched its BNPL service in Australia on Wednesday, challenging the sector by saying it would do away with late fees, an area that earned Afterpay close to A$70m in fiscal 2020.

In a statement, Afterpay said there were “many BNPL players, each of which operate a different model and generate revenue in different ways” while “competition reinforces the significance of the sector”.

A Zip spokesperson said Apple’s reported move was “validation that what Zip has been doing is resonating with customers and merchants” and that it was growing customer numbers despite increased competition.

Reuters

Apple becomes the latest target of German antitrust crackdown

Germany's Federal Cartel Office to focus on the App Store and whether Apple has created a dominant business around its iPhone
Companies
3 weeks ago

Mirror, mirror on the wall, whose Street fakes are best of all

DeFi ‘Trojan Horse’ finds its way to the stock market
Companies
1 week ago

Amazon seeks recusal of FTC chair Lina Khan over past criticisms

Online retailer says in filing Khan should be barred from probes based on her statements that Amazon is guilty of antitrust violations
Companies
1 week ago

Google and Microsoft prepare for open warfare as regulators step up scrutiny

Tech giants' ceasefire has ended as competition in cloud computing, web searches and AI intensifies
Companies
1 week ago

Apple plans faster watch, future temperature and glucose sensors

The tech giant is said to plan a refreshed model this year by adding a faster processor, improved wireless connectivity and an updated screen
Companies
4 weeks ago

Apple takes a new look at iPads

The iPad has become a key part of the Apple portfolio as people look for new ways to work, study and stay entertained at home
Business
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Afrox confirms its operations in Durban are secure
Companies / Industrials
2.
Massmart and Clicks hit hard by looters
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Landlords beef up security and close malls as ...
Companies / Property
4.
Sasria says it is sufficiently capitalised to ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
AngloGold makes R5.4bn offer to expand its ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.