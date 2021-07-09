Companies

WATCH: Imperial’s Mohammed Akoojee on DP World offer

Imperial CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about the buyout offer

09 July 2021 - 07:53 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Imperial Logistics has received a buyout offer from DP World worth R12.7bn.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Imperial CEO Mohammed Akoojee for more detail.

Imperial CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about the buyout offer

Imperial Logistics rockets after R12.7bn buyout offer

Emirati logistics giant DP World has made an offer at a premium of more than a third for Imperial Logistics shareholders
Companies
1 day ago

Imperial Logistics buys Namibia’s Deep Catch to grow cold storage capacity

R633m deal to help bolster its presence in markets where cheap protein is in high demand
Companies
3 weeks ago

Imperial Logistics deal gives firms owned by black women 25% interest in SA operations

Afropulse and Willowton to acquire a 25% interest in company’s SA operations
Companies
2 months ago

BACKSTORY: Mohammed Akoojee

We question Mohammed Akoojee, group CEO of Imperial
Money & Investing
2 months ago

SA loses crown as gateway to Africa

Mozambique, Kenya and Tanzania move in as Durban loses out
Business
4 months ago
