News Leader
WATCH: Imperial’s Mohammed Akoojee on DP World offer
Imperial CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about the buyout offer
09 July 2021 - 07:53
Imperial Logistics has received a buyout offer from DP World worth R12.7bn.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Imperial CEO Mohammed Akoojee for more detail.
