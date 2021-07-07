Companies COMPANY COMMENT Facebook and Liquid Technologies update their friend status in the DRC BL PREMIUM

Facebook has stepped up its efforts to gain its next billion users through a new partnership with Strive Masiyiwa’s Liquid Technologies to build a fibre network in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

This week, the two companies said they would build an extensive fibre network in the DRC that is expected to improve internet access for more than 30-million people and “help meet growing demand for regional connectivity across Central Africa”...