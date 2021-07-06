Companies

Nextdoor takes special purpose route in $4.3bn deal to go public

Merger with venture capital firm of billionaire Vinod Khosla will generate $686m

06 July 2021 - 23:15 Monica Greig
Nextdoor  will go public through a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) in a deal expected to value the local social network at $4.3bn.

The San Francisco-based company will merge with Khosla Ventures Acquisition II, a blank-cheque vehicle created by the venture capital firm of billionaire Vinod Khosla, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. Nextdoor will be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol KIND.

The transaction will generate proceeds of $686m. That includes a $270m private investment from T Rowe Price Group and Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management, as well as Dragoneer Investment Group and other backers. It’s expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Nextdoor was founded in 2008 with the goal of creating a sort of local version of Facebook. The app serves as a venue for people to organise events, chronicle local raccoon sightings and report suspicious activity. Critics have said it frequently facilitates racial profiling and a culture of fear.

The company hired Sarah Friar in 2018 as  CEO from Square, where she was the financial chief. Khosla Ventures was a major investor in Square, the Jack Dorsey-founded payments software maker.

Nextdoor had been considering various options for going public as far back as October, Bloomberg reported at the time. With the new funding, Nextdoor hopes to accelerate its growth. The company wants to attract additional users in the more than 275,000 neighbourhoods in which it operates, boost engagement on the app and bring in additional advertisers, according to the statement.

In 2020 was the biggest ever for Spacs, which helped make it the largest ever haul for stock sales. The past six months were slower, partly due to increased scrutiny of Spac deals. That’s a good thing, Khosla said on Tuesday in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

“If you can eliminate abuses in the Spac market,” Khosla said, “it’s a very good, important tool. But the slowdown is healthy and will result in better Spacs and better Spac behaviour.”

Along with the deal, the company said it’s starting the Nextdoor Kind Foundation, a non-profit to help locals rejuvenate their neighbourhoods through grants. The non-profit will be funded by Friar, the three founders and early investor Bill Gurley, committing a portion of their ownership in Nextdoor to the organisation.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Spac enthusiast Palihapitiya bets on new offerings despite waning interest

Chamath Palihapitiya and partner seek to raise $800m focused on specialised healthcare sector
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: Why is the SPAC spigot tightening?

Michael Avery dives deeper into what the special purpose acquisition company fuss is all about
Companies
2 months ago

How a Harvard degree inspired the world’s top SPAC deal

Anthony Tan, of Grab Holdings, expounds on how who you know may still open doors, and make billions, in the tech world
Companies
2 months ago

Grab delivers world’s biggest Spac merger ahead of listing

Singapore-based ride-hailing and food delivery firm valued at nearly $40bn
Companies
2 months ago
