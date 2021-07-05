Companies SA companies in high spirits over medicinal cannabis production Felbridge, cultivator and supplier of cannabis and hemp starting materials, sends its first commercial shipment to Switzerland BL PREMIUM

An SA company that recently exported 320kg of medicinal cannabis to Europe says it is blazing a trail for the country’s fledging commercial cannabis industry to grow to support sustainable employment and much-needed economic growth.

Felbridge, cultivator and supplier of cannabis and hemp starting materials, exported SA’s first commercial shipment of dry cannabis flower from the Cape Town International Airport to Switzerland recently...