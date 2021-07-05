Companies Labat urges government to speed up regulatory framework for cannabis industry BL PREMIUM

Labat Africa, an investment company looking to take advantage of rising demand for cannabis-derived products, has urged the government to move quickly in finalising the regulatory framework for the growing cannabis industry, which has the potential to generate billions of rand in tax revenue.

“The slow pace of SA’s regulatory process could prove to be costly with Zimbabwe just announcing that it is offering international cannabis investors the option of owning 100% of their operations and the right to choose where in the country they would like to invest. This is a big departure from the country’s existing foreign investment regime which requires significant local shareholding in any such venture,” the company said on Monday...