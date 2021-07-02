Companies

Nedbank Future of Business

WATCH: The future of water provision in SA

Nedbank CIB’s senior client coverage banker Redeem Ngadze talks to Business Day TV about the issue of water provision in SA

02 July 2021 - 09:57 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KIATDUMRONG
Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KIATDUMRONG

Business Day TV chats to Redeem Ngadze, senior client coverage banker from Nedbank CIB, about the issue of water provision, infrastructure and the sustainable management of this scarce resource in SA

Nedbank CIB's senior client coverage banker Redeem Ngadze talks to Business Day TV about the issue of water provision in SA

EDITORIAL: How the ANC broke SA’s small towns

It’s a decline that is grotesquely tabulated in the auditor-general’s latest report
Opinion
1 day ago

Water crisis, inflation pose challenges for Brazil’s Bolsonaro

The worst water crisis in almost a century is fuelling inflation, presenting a challenge for Brazil’s central bank and the president’s re-election ...
World
3 days ago

Auditor-general appalled by the state of municipal finances

Tsakani Maluleke says there is doubt about whether a quarter of SA’s municipalities will be able to meet their obligations
National
1 day ago

Modernising SA's crumbling water supply networks will stave off crisis

We need to take action to address our imminent water crisis; time is running out.
Business
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sasol CFO Paul Victor quits after six years at ...
Companies / Energy
2.
SA property market is oversaturated, says RMH
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Bank of America bullish on SA stocks
Companies
4.
Tesla second-quarter deliveries could clear ...
Companies
5.
Huge Group says the show’s not over after vote on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.