Nedbank Future of Business
WATCH: The future of water provision in SA
Nedbank CIB’s senior client coverage banker Redeem Ngadze talks to Business Day TV about the issue of water provision in SA
02 July 2021 - 09:57
Business Day TV chats to Redeem Ngadze, senior client coverage banker from Nedbank CIB, about the issue of water provision, infrastructure and the sustainable management of this scarce resource in SA
Nedbank CIB's senior client coverage banker Redeem Ngadze talks to Business Day TV about the issue of water provision in SA
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.