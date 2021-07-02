Companies

Robinhood seizes meme stock moment with $40bn IPO

Explosive expansion may not be sustainable, Robinhood says in prospectus

02 July 2021 - 00:07 Annie Massa
Robinhood Markets has plenty of reasons not to go public.

There’s the worry that the exuberant small-time investors who flocked to the online brokerage won’t stick around for the long haul. Or that trading in Dogecoin, which started as a joke, accounted for more than a third of its cryptocurrency revenue in the first quarter. Or that just this week, a Wall Street watchdog levied a record $70m penalty against the firm.

Yet the company that introduced an army of young traders to the ins-and-outs of investing is still seizing its moment, filing for an initial public offering Thursday to become one of the year’s most high-profile listings. Leaning into its cult status among novice investors, Robinhood is reserving 20% to 35% of the IPO for its own retail customers — even as it acknowledges the risk that doing so could make its shares trade like the meme stocks that helped fuel its ascent.

The Menlo Park, California-based company could be worth as much as $40bn in an IPO, based on trading in the secondary market, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst David Ritter said in March.

Robinhood revealed just how much it gained from a freshly galvanised movement of retail traders who rushed headlong into markets starting last year. The Menlo Park, California-based firm has about 18-million active users, and its revenue more than tripled to $959m in 2020 from a year earlier.

Still the filing also showed how the brokerage is straining under the weight of that rapid growth, with its technology faltering at key moments and its customer support team scrambling to bulk up. The breakneck expansion may not be sustainable, Robinhood said. What’s more, the unusually high percentage of shares it will set aside for retail investors could cause its stock to rise to unsustainable levels — a scenario akin to the rally in shares of GameStop Corp. and other meme stocks in late January.

The brokerage has a thicket of legal challenges to navigate, even after resolving two of them recently, including this week’s settlement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and an earlier agreement with the family of a young trader who killed himself after misunderstanding his account balance.

Tenev’s phone

Other legal threats loom. Robinhood disclosed it will need to pay a fine for allegedly violating New York state anti-money laundering and banking requirements and appoint a monitor. The US attorney’s office for the Northern District of California also executed a search warrant for CEO Vlad Tenev’s cellphone earlier in 2021.

In 2020, Robinhood brought in former SEC commissioner Dan Gallagher as chief legal officer. He earned about $30m in 2020, mostly in stock that he’ll collect in coming years, according to the filing.

Since its founding in 2013 by Stanford University alumni Tenev, 34, and Baiju Bhatt, 36, Robinhood has zeroed in on the small-dollar investors who other brokerages ignored, with its commitment to commission-free trades, no account minimums and user-friendly design.

Cultivating those kinds of customers, some of whom document their gains and losses on social-media platforms including Reddit and TikTok, proved to be a winning strategy, particularly in 2021.

The filing captured how the newer wave of customers has bolstered revenue. Those who signed up in 2020 generated $326m that year. The class of users who joined in 2019 contributed just $175m in 2020.

