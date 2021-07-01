Companies Ster-Kinekor asks government to open cinemas after two-week lockdown The operator says the forced closure will affect its business rescue plan just as audience numbers were improving BL PREMIUM

Cinema operator Ster-Kinekor has asked the government to allow cinemas to reopen after the prescribed 14-day lockdown recently implemented by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb the spread of Covid-19, saying the current enforced closure will affect its liquidity.

This week, SA went back to level 4 of the national lockdown for the first time in a year, as coronavirus infections rose to alarming levels in recent weeks...