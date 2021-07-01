Companies

Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne value hits $11bn on market debut

Stock jump of more than 20% above IPO price flags investors’ interest in fast-growing software companies

01 July 2021 - 17:48 Krystal Hu and Sohini Podder
SentinelOne CEO Tomer Weingarten rings a ceremonial bell during his company’s IPO at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, the US, June 30 2021. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
SentinelOne CEO Tomer Weingarten rings a ceremonial bell during his company’s IPO at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, the US, June 30 2021. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Shares of security software provider SentinelOne jumped 21.4%   in their US stock market debut on Wednesday, giving the company a market capitalisation of nearly $11bn.

Its shares opened at $46 and finished the day at $42.5, above their initial public offering (IPO) price of $35, indicating investors’ interest in fast-growing software companies in a week flooded with IPOs.

SentinelOne sold 35-million shares to raise about $1.23bn in the IPO. It had earlier planned to sell 32-million shares priced between $31 and $32 per share.

“We’re reaching a certain scale in our business, and we desire to be a trusted and transparent vendor as a public company,” SentinelOne CEO Tomer Weingarten said in an interview.

Mountain View, California-based SentinelOne protects laptops and mobile phones from security breaches by using artificial intelligence technology to identify unusual behaviour in enterprise networks. It competes with CrowdStrike and its customers include JetBlue, Estee Lauder, and the US government.

The pandemic has boosted demand for cybersecurity software as organisations worldwide move to a remote work model.

The company plans to expand beyond endpoint protections and build more product lines, including data analytics, as well as pursue acquisitions.

Backed by Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and billionaire investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point, SentinelOne was last valued at $3bn in a funding round in November.

“They started with medium enterprises, and then expanded to big companies as well as the government. Once they got interest from the public sector, it's the biggest stamp of approval for cybersecurity,” said Yanev Suissa, founder of SineWave Ventures, an early investor.

Listed on the same day as Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global, SentinelOne went public in one of the busiest weeks of 2021 for US IPOs. At least 17 companies will enter the market this week.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were the lead underwriters for SentinelOne’s offering.

Reuters 

Bubble Tea listing in China makes billions for wife-and-husband owners

Bubble tea was created in Taiwan in the 1980s and later became popular elsewhere in Asia
1 day ago

Deliveroo drivers are self-employed, UK court rules

Unlike Uber case, where drivers were classed as workers, the lawsuit is concerned with riders’ ability to unionise
1 week ago

China trucking start-up raises $1.6bn in US listing

Company has a market value of $20.6bn and will raise a further $200m from private placements
1 week ago

Owner of private members’ club Soho House files for IPO in New York

The pandemic-hit Membership Collective Group, which hasn’t turned a profit, plans to use proceeds to pay down debt
1 week ago

Thiel-backed psychedelics firm Atai valued at $3.2bn in US debut

Shares of Atai Life Sciences, backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel, jumped 40% in their US stock market debut
1 week ago
