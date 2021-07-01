Bank of America bullish on SA stocks
SA equities account for more than half of the Top 20 EEMEA stocks ranked by Bank of America
01 July 2021 - 15:33
SA stocks are among the most favoured by Bank of America (BofA) in its analysis of equities from Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EEMEA), accounting for more than half the investment bank’s Top 20 equities ranked in the region.
The US investment bank used six screening factors, ranging from current and historical valuations to earnings growth and dividend yields, to rank stocks across the EEMEA region, with SA companies dominating its Top 20 equities list...
