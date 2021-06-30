Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Why EOH is suing its former executives

EOH CEO Stephen Van Coller talks to Business Day TV about their lawsuit against some of the firm’s former directors

30 June 2021 - 09:16 Business Day TV

Image: 123RFEvgenyi Lastochkin

EOH is suing its former directors, including former CEO Asher Bohbot, for their alleged failure to deal with corruption during their tenure. A statement from the technology firm says the move is a “significant milestone in EOH’s journey towards closing off its inherited legacy issues and holding those responsible for the governance failings that took place accountable”.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to EOH CEO Stephen van Coller for more detail.

Van Coller likens EOH scandal to Steinhoff

CEO Stephen van Coller says company had to go after former executives to avoid getting blacklisted
Companies
15 hours ago

EOH files R1.7bn lawsuit against former CEO Asher Bohbot

The JSE-listed IT services company is suing its former CEO and several other top executives for billions of rand
Companies
1 day ago

PIETER HUNDERSMARCK: Ham-fisted Naspers and Prosus serve their shareholders baloney

Management’s talk of closing the discount in the companies’ share prices rings hollow
Opinion
6 days ago

DAVID SHAPIRO: Cristal challengers are outdoing the JSE by a mile

The winners and losers at the halfway stage of the five-share contest
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA property market is oversaturated, says RMH
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Transnet issues may see Exxaro lose out on ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Van Coller likens EOH scandal to Steinhoff
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Pick n Pay faces tough questions at annual meeting
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Demand for cash will continue to grow, says ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.