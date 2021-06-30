News Leader
WATCH: Why EOH is suing its former executives
EOH CEO Stephen Van Coller talks to Business Day TV about their lawsuit against some of the firm’s former directors
30 June 2021 - 09:16
EOH is suing its former directors, including former CEO Asher Bohbot, for their alleged failure to deal with corruption during their tenure. A statement from the technology firm says the move is a “significant milestone in EOH’s journey towards closing off its inherited legacy issues and holding those responsible for the governance failings that took place accountable”.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to EOH CEO Stephen van Coller for more detail.
