COMPANY COMMENT
Slow-coach Transnet is not helping SA
Below-par freight service affects exports from iron ore to agricultural products
30 June 2021 - 19:42
SA has a tendency to miss out on commodities booms. This time it is Transnet Freight Rail in particular which is the killjoy of the commodities party.
As Exxaro Resources, one of SA’s largest coal producers, noted this week, chronic issues on the Transnet coal line to Richards Bay are likely to affect some 2-million tonnes of its exports this year. Despite Transnet’s efforts in recent months to resolve its issues, Exxaro says it has seen little to no improvement...
