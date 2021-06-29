Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How Invicta’s streamlining efforts have paid off

Invicta CEO Steven Joffe discusses the group’s full-year financial results

29 June 2021 - 07:57 Business Day TV
Steven Joffe. Picture: FREDDY MVUNDA
Steven Joffe. Picture: FREDDY MVUNDA

Invicta believes its streamlining efforts are starting to take effect. The company has reported a return to profit in its year to end-March as it cut debt by more than 50%. The company has also made the decision to resume dividends.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Invicta CEO Steven Joffe about what lies in for the company now that its balance sheet is in better shape.

