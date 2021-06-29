WATCH: How Invicta’s streamlining efforts have paid off

News Leader
29 June 2021 - 07:57
Invicta believes its streamlining efforts are starting to take effect. The company has reported a return to profit in its year to end-March as it cut debt by more than 50%. The company has also made the decision to resume dividends.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Invicta CEO Steven Joffe about what lies in for the company now that its balance sheet is in better shape.
Invicta CEO Steven Joffe discusses the group’s full-year financial results
