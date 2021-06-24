Mercedes Benz’s C-Class range rolls off new East London assembly line
Production of new range is said to have created 600 new jobs at the East London plant and another 2000 at suppliers
24 June 2021 - 13:47
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz’s latest R10bn investment in its SA subsidiary has created about 2,600 new jobs, Jorg Burzer, the group’s board member for production and supply chain management, said on Thursday.
Production of the latest C-Class car range began on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz SA’s (MBSA) East London assembly plant. The first vehicles are due to roll off the assembly line over the weekend...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now