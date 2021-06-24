Companies Mercedes Benz’s C-Class range rolls off new East London assembly line Production of new range is said to have created 600 new jobs at the East London plant and another 2000 at suppliers BL PREMIUM

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz’s latest R10bn investment in its SA subsidiary has created about 2,600 new jobs, Jorg Burzer, the group’s board member for production and supply chain management, said on Thursday.

Production of the latest C-Class car range began on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz SA’s (MBSA) East London assembly plant. The first vehicles are due to roll off the assembly line over the weekend...