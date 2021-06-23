COMPANY COMMENT
Wine stuck in the bottle
The wine industry lost sales due to 20 weeks of banned alcohol trade
23 June 2021 - 20:41
The wine industry, which is still recovering from multiple alcohol bans, now has to contend with delays at ports.
While welcoming President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a National Ports Authority, separating the owner of ports from an entity that must manage them, the development won’t solve current problems...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now