Wine stuck in the bottle

The wine industry lost sales due to 20 weeks of banned alcohol trade

23 June 2021 - 20:41 Katharine Child

The wine industry, which is still recovering from multiple alcohol bans, now has to contend with delays at ports.

While welcoming President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a National Ports Authority, separating the owner of ports from an entity that must manage them, the development won’t solve current problems...

