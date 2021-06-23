COMPANY COMMENT
Auditor BDO to rule on Bell’s value
Bell Equipment’s founders are making moves to retake the company
23 June 2021 - 20:42
The directors of Bell Equipment, the listed earth moving equipment group, which may soon be bought out by its founders, caught the ire of certain investors at last Friday’s annual general meeting, because of a refusal to consider more suitors than the chairman’s family trust.
Lead independent non-executive director John Barton said the board would not be considering new takeover offers for the company and that it was only in talks with IA Bell, the company’s largest shareholder — with a 38.7% stake. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now