Companies

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Is SA’s carbon tax working?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the impact of the carbon tax on SA companies

22 June 2021 - 16:51 Business Day TV
Picture:123RF/BELCHONOCK
Picture:123RF/BELCHONOCK

With the carbon tax having come into effect in June 2019 we are now two years into the regime. The issue is on the government’s radar again with President Cyril Ramaphosa writing in Business Day that SA will engage countries at the COP26 climate conference in November 2021 and at the World Trade Organization on carbon tax import penalties and the phasing out of fossil fuels to get a fair deal for the developing world.

In addition, local firms and the government may soon find funding less available and more expensive as investors begin to price in environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk when allocating capital. Investment firms are preparing by taking a stronger stance on ESG issues when making investments.

Michael Avery is joined by Eckart Zollner, head of business development at EDS;  Tyrone Hawkes, vice-president of sustainability and business development at Sappi; Kevin Tarr-Graham, GM at NUS Consulting Group SA; and Joslin Lydall, divisional manager at Catalyst Solutions, to talk about the impact the tax is having on SA companies.

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the impact the carbon tax is having in South African companies

Dependence on Eskom puts SA exports at risk from EU carbon tax

Firms that decarbonise faster will be the rising stars of the next decade, says asset manager
National
1 day ago

SA needs a detailed road map and unified vision for decarbonisation

An adequate climate response offers SA a chance to not only respond to climate change, but to also determine its own course of change
Opinion
1 day ago

Potential price hit from the green revolution adds to arguments on inflation outlook

Central bankers are paying close attention on the impact of climate change and the transition to cleaner energy on inflation, output, jobs and ...
World
4 days ago

Regulatory compliance key to driving economic recovery

A systematic approach to achieving compliance is one of the most efficient ways of building a resilient organisation
Opinion
2 days ago

G7 summit: SA can help strengthen climate diplomacy

SA could be part of a global collective strategy to retire coal within developing economies
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff offer is unfair, says investor Jayendra ...
Companies
2.
Renergen to consider opportunities after helium ...
Companies / Energy
3.
E-commerce performance gives Prosus more bang for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Sticking to Maria Ramos’s strategy pays dividends ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Covid-19 devastated savings, survey shows
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Dependence on Eskom puts SA exports at risk from EU carbon tax

National

Ambitious new emissions targets to change SA energy plan

National

ESG investing ‘largely meaningless’, Magda Wierzycka says

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.