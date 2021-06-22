WATCH: Is SA’s carbon tax working?

With the carbon tax having come into effect in June 2019 we are now two years into the regime. The issue is on the government’s radar again with President Cyril Ramaphosa writing in Business Day that SA will engage countries at the COP26 climate conference in November 2021 and at the World Trade Organization on carbon tax import penalties and the phasing out of fossil fuels to get a fair deal for the developing world.

In addition, local firms and the government may soon find funding less available and more expensive as investors begin to price in environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk when allocating capital. Investment firms are preparing by taking a stronger stance on ESG issues when making investments.

Michael Avery is joined by Eckart Zollner, head of business development at EDS; Tyrone Hawkes, vice-president of sustainability and business development at Sappi; Kevin Tarr-Graham, GM at NUS Consulting Group SA; and Joslin Lydall, divisional manager at Catalyst Solutions, to talk about the impact the tax is having on SA companies.