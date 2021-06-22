Google looks to AI and analytics to drive its cloud business

Doha — Google expects artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to drive opportunities in its cloud business, its chief financial officer says.

“What we’re really excited about is the investments and opportunity in our cloud business,” Ruth Porat said in an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum.

“Our cloud business really is benefiting from extraordinary data analytics, the AI behind that, and then we’ve brought in talents to focus on very industry-specific solutions.”

Porat noted, after being asked what differentiates the company from its competitors such as Microsoft and Amazon.com, how Google’s cloud business has prioritised targeting financial services and retail to win more business.

When asked if the government’s stance over Google parent Alphabet’s antitrust case has changed after President Joe Biden took office, she said: “I think overall there is a focus on any of the businesses that continue to do really well here.”

Porat also said:

“Our view is we want to be very engaged to make sure we’re working closely with regulators to address any of the questions and issues that they may have.”

“Believe in national privacy legislation in the US.”

Alphabet continues “to up what we’re doing around issues like privacy, same with security”.

“There are plenty of areas where you will continue to see us upping what we’re doing because we’re trying to make sure we’re delivering for users, for communities, for governments.”

The company is “well on our way to powering 100% of our data centres with renewable energy by 2030”.

Digital trends formed throughout pandemic “will continue to endure”.

“I think it’s really important for each one of us to consider how we can embrace digital tools and technology to support both revenue opportunities and efficiencies in our own business.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com