Companies

Carlos Ghosn scandal still hangs over Nissan’s struggle

Carmaker posts two straight years of losses since former CEO was arrested in 2018

22 June 2021 - 10:38 River Davis
Carlos Ghosn. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR
Carlos Ghosn. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

Tokyo — Two-and-a-half years after Carlos Ghosn’s arrest, Nissan is still struggling to emerge from the scandalised affair involving the former chair and CEO.

Shareholders at the Japanese carmaker’s annual meeting on Tuesday repeatedly questioned executives about the events surrounding Ghosn’s 2018 arrest, suggesting that Nissan was perhaps better off during the former executive’s era of management.

“Under Ghosn’s leadership there were a lot of good things. There were a lot of beautiful flowers within Nissan,” one said during questioning at the company’s headquarters in Yokohama, pointing to a period four years ago when the three-way alliance of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi topped global sales volumes.

Nissan has posted two straight years of losses since Ghosn was arrested on charges of financial misconduct, albeit as the global automotive industry as a whole has faced numerous disruptions from the pandemic and a crippling shortage of semiconductors. Last year, Nissan unveiled a turnaround plan that involves breaking away from the Ghosn-era strategy of selling cars at steep discounts to increase market share, which cut into profits.

The shareholder was not convinced: “Incentives and discounts — those are evil? Even with incentives it’s better to sell cars don’t you think?”

Makoto Uchida, who took over as CEO a year after Ghosn’s arrest, stuck behind Nissan’s current strategies, arguing that much of the pain the company is feeling today stems from brand damage caused by pursuing volume too intensively in the past.

“Nissan is making steady progress with its business transformation plan,” with April and May performance exceeding expectations, Uchida said.

The carmaker posted a $1.4bn operating loss in the recently ended fiscal 2020 year and is targeting flat annual profit for the current year. “We’re doing everything that we can to avoid making losses three years in a row,” Uchida said.

During the course of the two-hour meeting, executives were also quizzed about media reports indicating individuals at Nissan had conspired to have Ghosn arrested, which Uchida said had no merit. Another shareholder opposed the re-election of directors who were present when Ghosn was removed because the matter should have been handled internally without damaging Nissan’s brand value, he said.

Ghosn, who escaped trial in Japan at the end of 2019, is now residing in Lebanon and has denied the charges of financial misconduct. Greg Kelly, the former Nissan director who was arrested alongside Ghosn, is fighting the charges against him in a trial in Tokyo.

At the end of the annual meeting, shareholders approved the reappointment of Uchida and 11 other directors. Renault is Nissan’s biggest shareholder with a 43% stake in the Japanese carmaker. Another proposal that would have seen Nissan and Renault’s alliance agreement disclosed was rejected.

“With regard to the former chair, we have caused concern to shareholders,” Uchida said. “Trust is not something that can be built back overnight. However, we are seeing signs of recovery.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Americans who allegedly helped Carlos Ghosn escape to appear in court

Michael Taylor and Peter Taylor have been charged with helping Ghosn illegally escape Japan in December 2019
World
1 week ago

French investigators set to interrogate fugitive Ghosn in Beirut

Here are details of the case and what is at stake for former chair of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi
World
3 weeks ago

Dutch court orders Carlos Ghosn to repay $6m to Nissan

Ghosn’s defence team will appeal against the ruling, which was rendered without hearing evidence from him and other key witnesses
Companies
1 month ago

Carlos Ghosn looms large over Japan court case of former Nissan director

After eight months of testimony, Greg Kelly is set to take the stand on charges of helping Ghosn underreport his earnings when CEO of Nissan
World
1 month ago

US men accused of helping Carlos Ghosn to escape land in Japan

Extradited American father and son to be questioned by Tokyo prosecutors
World
3 months ago

US sends two men charged in Ghosn escape to Japan

Michael Taylor and son Peter are accused of helping former Nissan  chair Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while he was awaiting trial on financial charges
World
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff offer is unfair, says investor Jayendra ...
Companies
2.
Renergen to consider opportunities after helium ...
Companies / Energy
3.
E-commerce performance gives Prosus more bang for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Sticking to Maria Ramos’s strategy pays dividends ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Telkom and MTN stick to spectrum court action as ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.