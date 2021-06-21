Companies

Sotheby’s opens 101 carat diamond auction to bitcoin bids

In a milestone for cryptocurrencies, the auction house says it will be first time a diamond of such size has been offered for cryptocurrency purchase

21 June 2021 - 20:33 Jill Serjeant
The ‘Pink Star’ diamond, sold at Sotheby’s in 2017 for $71m. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
A rare pear-shaped diamond that could fetch up to $15m can be bought at auction in July using cryptocurrencies, Sotheby’s announced on Monday.

Sotheby’s said it would be first time a diamond of such size has been offered for public purchase with cryptocurrency. No other physical object of such high value has previously been available for sale with cryptocurrency, the auction house added.

The 101.38 carat pear shaped flawless diamond, named “Key 10138”, is one of just ten diamonds of more than 100 carats ever to come to auction, only two of which were pear-shaped.

It carries a presale estimate of $10m-$15m and will be sold on July 9 in Hong Kong. Bitcoin or ether, along with traditional money, will be accepted as payment.

“This is a truly symbolic moment. The most ancient and emblematic denominator of value can now, for the first time, be purchased using humanity’s newest universal currency,” Patti Wong, chair of Sotheby’s Asia, said in a statement.

Cryptocurrencies have had a volatile year, with explosive growth and major tumbles. In the US, the national Republican congressional committee last week said it will accept donations in cryptocurrency; El Salvador in June became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

Sotheby’s in May sold a Banksy for $12.9m in the first instance of a work of physical art sold by a major auction house that was bought with cryptocurrency.

Sotheby’s said that the past year has seen strong demand for white diamonds, jewels and other luxury items, particularly from younger people, including those in Asia.

The name of the colourless diamond is intended to reflect the integral role that keys occupy in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Pear-shaped diamonds are among the most sought after. The 530 carat Cullinan 1 diamond, which forms part of Britain's Crown Jewels, is the most famous example. 

The “Pink Star” diamond sold at Sotheby’s for $71m in 2017.

The top price paid for a colourless diamond at auction was a 118.28 carat oval that sold for $30.8m at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong in 2013, with a record price per carat of $260,252.

Reuters  

