Asia’s carmakers show muted LGBTQ colours at home

With Pride Month celebrations taking place across the US in June, many companies are trumpeting their commitment to diversity and equality. That is good business: LGBTQ consumers account for about 8% of the country’s total disposable income, or $1-trillion, according to a 2019 report by research firm Kearney.

Hyundai isn’t the only Asian carmaker that has worked hard in the US to woo those consumers and make its workplace more inclusive for LGBTQ employees. The US subsidiaries of Toyota Motor and Subaru also received perfect scores as employers in HRC’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index, which measures which companies are taking concrete steps to implement policies to ensure LGBTQ equality. Neither Ford Motor nor General Motors managed that feat.

Toyota, which in 2018 started hanging a rainbow flag in front of its US headquarters in Plano, Texas, during Pride Month, backs the Trevor Project, an organisation that focuses on suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth. In the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, Toyota North America donated more than $300,000 to gay and trans organisations, acknowledging that members of the community were particularly at risk. Nissan Motor is sponsoring Pride events in Baltimore, Denver, New York, San Francisco, and Washington.

“Japanese companies overseas are trying to abide by the local rules, not Japanese ones, in marketing to LGBTQ+ consumers and supporting LGBTQ+ employees,” says Masami Tamagawa, a professor of Japanese at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, and author of Japanese LGBT Diasporas. Their behaviour, he says, is summed up by a Japanese expression: “When entering a town, go with the town.”

Less done

But like Hyundai in Korea, Japanese carmakers are not as supportive of a pro-equality agenda at home, says Gon Matsunaka, founder of Pride House Tokyo, Japan’s first LGBTQ centre, and president of a group that publishes Japan’s Pride Index of employers.

“Japan’s carmakers aren’t doing much when it comes to promoting LGBTQ awareness and rights outside their companies,” he says. “In American indexes they’re receiving top points for their LGBTQ efforts, but in their own backyard, Japan, there’s much less being done.”

Subaru America, for example, was a pioneer in marketing to the American LGBTQ community, using gay-friendly advertising long before most other brands. The company first offered domestic-partner benefits to employees in 2000, earlier than many rivals, and in 2009 it won Glaad’s award for outstanding corporate responsibility. Subaru sponsors PFLAG, which represents LGBTQ people, family members, and allies; Dining Out for Life, an annual fundraiser for people living with HIV and Aids in the US and Canada; and other groups supporting the community.

The company has moved much more slowly in Japan. Responding to questions about its policies, a spokesperson pointed to just one initiative: a training session last December for managers to deepen their understanding of LGBTQ issues and learn how to handle cases of harassment. There might soon be some more: “This year, we are considering opening a consultation window for employees and revising our work regulations,” Subaru said in an e-mailed statement.

Gender-neutral bathrooms

For now, the carmakers’ LGBTQ employees in Asia miss out on the support their US counterparts enjoy, but there are signs of progress, albeit slow. Toyota, which in 2002 introduced domestic-partner benefits for same-sex couples in the US, last year implemented a similar policy in Japan. Honda Motor Co. did, too. Nissan, which made the policy change in 2019 in Japan, mandates that employees at all its units worldwide be respected regardless of gender identity and sexual orientation, according to its 2020 Sustainability Report.

Toyota is installing gender-neutral bathrooms at its headquarters near the city of Nagoya in central Japan and in some of its other offices. Last year the company launched an LGBTQ ally registration network for its Japanese workforce, wherein workers can register their support for their LGBTQ colleagues.

“We aim to create a workplace in which we can properly understand and accept LGBTQ individuals,” says a Toyota spokesperson.

Companies haven’t got lots of help from the governments of Japan or Korea. Conservative Japanese lawmakers in May blocked a bill that would have labelled anti-LGBTQ discrimination unacceptable. And Korean President Moon Jae-in has not actively supported proposals to protect equal rights for LGBTQ people.

Still, businesses will likely find pro-equality efforts easier to promote as support among the population grows. A Pew Research Center survey last year found 79% of Koreans age 18 to 29 said homosexuality should be accepted by society, vs. only 23% of those 50 and older; in Japan, 92% of young people supported acceptance, and even 56% of those 50 and older did. Matsunaka, the Tokyo-based activist, says he’s been hearing from more automakers that want to be included in his Pride Index. “It’s a global industry that needs to rely increasingly on markets overseas,” he says, “and that’s bringing about a certain amount of change.” Read more: Japan Heads Into ‘Diversity’ Olympics Without Promised LGBTQ Law

Bloomberg Businessweek. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com