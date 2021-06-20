Elon Musk’s Boring business digs in with a new pitch

San Francisco — Elon Musk’s tunnelling start-up The Boring Company is working on much wider tunnels than publicly announced, which could hugely expand the reach of the business.

The tunnels that the company is pitching to potential clients are 6.4m in diameter, dwarfing the 3.7m tunnels the Boring has built to date. The wider throughway would accommodate two shipping containers side by side, according to a copy of a pitch obtained by Bloomberg.

The larger tunnels would be a big expansion in scope for Boring, which has until this point worked on tunnel systems designed to transport passengers.

When the company started in 2016, Tesla founder Musk spoke about tunnels hundreds of kilometres long for high-speed transportation that could “solve traffic”. But the company has scaled down its goals, pitching shorter projects within cities. Most recently, it completed 2.7km of tunnel under Las Vegas.